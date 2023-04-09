The UEFA Champions League will have its grand final on June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey. But of course, before getting there, 8 teams must define who will be the two that will play to see who will be the new champions of UEFA's most demanding club tournament. Here we will show you the Knockout Stage Schedule.
The most interesting club tournament in the world will enter its final phase. The 8 best teams prepare to reach the grand final. Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Inter, Milan and Napoli are the 8 clubs with the possibility of being in Istanbul.
The duel between these greats in Europe will undoubtedly be of enormous interest, standing out above all the cross between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, which many describe as an "early final". The duel between Milan and Napoli will also be interesting, and it ensures that there will be at least one Italian team in the semifinals.
The UCL quarterfinals
All games will be at 3:00 pm (ET).
First leg games
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich – April 11
Benfica vs Inter – April 11
Real Madrid vs Chelsea – April 12
Milan vs Napoli – April 12
Second leg games
Chelsea vs Real Madrid – April 18
Napoli vs Milan – April 18
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City – April 19
Inter vs Benfica – April 19