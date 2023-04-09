The quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League begin and, little by little, we will get closer to that final game that will take place in Istanbul. Here we will show you the Knockout Stage Schedule.

The UEFA Champions League will have its grand final on June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey. But of course, before getting there, 8 teams must define who will be the two that will play to see who will be the new champions of UEFA's most demanding club tournament. Here we will show you the Knockout Stage Schedule.

The most interesting club tournament in the world will enter its final phase. The 8 best teams prepare to reach the grand final. Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Inter, Milan and Napoli are the 8 clubs with the possibility of being in Istanbul.

The duel between these greats in Europe will undoubtedly be of enormous interest, standing out above all the cross between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, which many describe as an "early final". The duel between Milan and Napoli will also be interesting, and it ensures that there will be at least one Italian team in the semifinals.

The UCL quarterfinals

All games will be at 3:00 pm (ET).

First leg games

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich – April 11

Benfica vs Inter – April 11

Real Madrid vs Chelsea – April 12

Milan vs Napoli – April 12

Second leg games

Chelsea vs Real Madrid – April 18

Napoli vs Milan – April 18

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City – April 19

Inter vs Benfica – April 19

