Belle Silva did not hold back on Chelsea fans after the supporters failed to sing during their 0-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea has seen better days, first off, the team now coached by Graham Potter sit 10th in the Premier League and are losers of three of their last five. Worse yet Christian Pulisic (yet again) and Raheem Sterling have been added to a growing list of injured players.

Fans booed during the team’s defeat to Manchester City, and this caused one Chelsea supporter to lose her cool. The fan in question is Belle Silva, wife of long time Chelsea star Thiago Silva. During the game Silva tweeted, “Don’t come to Stamford Bridge if you’re not singing COME ON CHELSEA !!!”

Bella Silva then tried to get the fans going by chanting “Come on Chelsea”, and while some fans joined in on the cheer, most were frustrated that the club has shown little to no improvement under Graham Potter.

Bella Silva clashes with Chelsea

Bella Silva has spoken her mind before about issues surrounding Chelsea, one time criticizing the club for the lack of pictures of her husband around Stamford Bridge. Thiago Silva has played over 100 games and won three titles with the club.

Silva once went on the offensive against a commentator who was critical of her husband, “I'm here in my box at Stamford Bridge. I just listened right now to the commentator, who said that Thiago Silva is not attacking enough. Respect Thiago Silva because Thiago Silva arrived yesterday, Thiago Silva played for Brazil, Thiago Silva is very tired, Thiago Silva is 37 years old, he plays like he is 20 years old” she stated at the time.

Chelsea will play Manchester City yet again on the 8th of January in the FA Cup third round match. At what is looking like a rebuilding year for the club, they will need to get results or win at least one cup to play in Europe’s best cup competitions next season.