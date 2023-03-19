Real Madrid arrived at Camp Nou with hopes of closing the gap in La Liga with Barcelona. After a sensational performance in the Round of 16 at the Champions League against Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti and his players knew this was their best shot in the fight for the title.

A few months ago, during the first meeting between these two teams in the 2022-2023 La Liga, Real Madrid won 3-1 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. That's why a victory on the road would be crucial to be only six points behind Barcelona and also own the goal-average tiebreaker.

However, in a thrilling match, Barcelona got a last-minute 2-1 win over Real Madrid. Just a few minutes after the game, Thibaut Courtois made a shocking statement. Read here to check out the details.

'It's impossible': Thibaut Courtois surrenders La Liga to Barcelona

After Barcelona's victory over Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois was the first player from Real Madrid to face the press. Following a crushing defeat, the goalkeeper was asked if the 2022-2023 Liga had been lost today at Camp Nou.

"Yes. We have to be honest. Now there are four games of difference (12 points). There's nothing impossible, but the truth is it's very difficult. We have to return here and win in the Cup (Copa del Rey). I think we played a good game today. I'm sure we can come back here and win in the Cup and we still have the Champions League to finish the season nicely."