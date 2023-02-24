Tigres UANL will host Chivas on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Tigres UANL suffered a major hit losing Diego Cocca who became the coach of Mexico's national team. In the middle of that tough situation, Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz took the job as interim coach. The players trusted him and delivered. Seven of nine possible points since he arrived and second place in the standings. They are probably the best roster in Liga MX with a huge chance to win it all.
The promise of Chivas as a contender might be really close of becoming true. A huge victory on the road against Pumas UNAM sent a strong message to Liga MX. This version could be a threat. Two consecutive wins and five straight games undefeated are great signs of improvement for new coach Velko Puanovic.
Tigres UANL vs Chivas: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 10:05 PM
Australia: 11:05 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 7:05 AM (Sunday)
Belgium: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Brazil: 10:05 PM
Canada: 8:05 PM (ET)
Croatia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Denmark: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Egypt: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
France: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Germany: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Ghana: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
Greece: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
India: 6:35 AM (Sunday)
Indonesia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
Israel: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Italy: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Jamaica: 8:05 PM
Kenya: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Malaysia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 7:05 PM
Morocco: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Netherlands: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
New Zealand: 2:05 PM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Norway: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Philippines: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Portugal: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
Saudi Arabia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Serbia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Singapore: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Spain: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Sweden: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Switzerland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
UAE: 5:05 AM (Sunday)
UK: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
United States: 8:05 PM (ET)
Tigres UANL vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: TUDN, Sky HD
Dominican Republic: TUDN, Sky HD
El Salvador: TUDN, Sky HD
Guatemala: TUDN, Sky HD
Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD
Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Afizzionados
Nicaragua: TUDN, Sky HD
Panama: TUDN, Sky HD
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision