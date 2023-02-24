Tigres UANL and Chivas clash on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

Tigres UANL will host Chivas on Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Tigres UANL suffered a major hit losing Diego Cocca who became the coach of Mexico's national team. In the middle of that tough situation, Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz took the job as interim coach. The players trusted him and delivered. Seven of nine possible points since he arrived and second place in the standings. They are probably the best roster in Liga MX with a huge chance to win it all.

The promise of Chivas as a contender might be really close of becoming true. A huge victory on the road against Pumas UNAM sent a strong message to Liga MX. This version could be a threat. Two consecutive wins and five straight games undefeated are great signs of improvement for new coach Velko Puanovic.

Tigres UANL vs Chivas: Kick-off Time

Tigres UANL vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

