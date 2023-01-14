Toluca take on Club America at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Toluca and Club America meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The home team is ready for their first game of the last phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Toluca have not yet debuted in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, they are anxious, especially after what they achieved during the 2022 Apertura where Toluca reached the final but lost against Pachuca.

Club America are big favorites again, during the first phase, 2022 Apertura, they reached the quarterfinals. The first game of the 2023 Clausura was a 0-0 draw against Queretaro.

Toluca vs Club America: Kick-Off Time

Toluca and Club America play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 14 at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo.

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM

Toluca vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las Estrellas

Costa Rica: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN, Las Estrellas, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision