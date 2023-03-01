The brothers have a podcast in which the FIFA Best awards were bashed, even picking on the Argentine goalkeeper.

Nothing has shown the vein of star soccer players like the FIFA The Best awards, it seems that everyone has an opinion, including Toni Kroos and his brother Felix. The two showed no mercy on their podcast, even pointing a finger at Emiliano Dibu Martinez.

When it came to Lionel Messi, Toni Kroos was a bit more diplomatic, “In a year like this, after the World Cup, that tournament is always an important point when it comes to awards. He was the standout player there. So, it wasn't a surprise."

The winner to feel the most heat from the brothers was Dibu Martinez who was the biggest surprise to the Kroos brothers. In one instance stating, “nobody knew him before the World Cup”.

Toni Kroos on Dibu Martinez

“It was a joke to me that the goalkeeper from Argentina was also the best goalkeeper, nobody knew him before the World Cup, and he only got the prize for the World Cup. I didn't even think he did so well. He made one or two good saves, especially in the final, but he didn't give the best impression of being the best goalkeeper."

The Best Awards were a bit surprising that almost by landslide Argentina won all the four major awards. Player of the year, best coach, best goalkeeper, and best fans all went to the three-time World Cup winners.

Felix Kroos went as far as to say the whole gala was “a complete joke”. The Aston Villa netminder became a laughing stock for his childish celebration during the World Cup final trophy ceremony after getting keeper of the tournament.