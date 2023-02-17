The Real Madrid star is backing the idea of the creation of the ESL.

The European Super League has been in the back of everyone’s mind in the soccer world. From FIFA, UEFA, and players many have taken a stand for and against the creation of such a league.

The sport of soccer is changing, rumors of a Concacaf Gold Cup in 2025 having nations from all over the world and a Euro-South American Nations League are still being talked about.

The main voices for the European Super League have come from clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now a current Real Madrid player has made his voice heard on the matter, here is what Toni Kroos had to say.

Toni Kroos on the European Super League

"I think we will see the Super League. And I believe so for several reasons," Kroos said on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen. "The idea of the Super League has changed and deserves to be heard.

"If you look carefully from both angles, you will see that UEFA is by no means a great Samaritan for football fans and that the Super League has no plans, at least in the second attempt, to exclude any team, because there will be no permanent founding members.

"It is a sports competition, an open tournament, but managed by the clubs and not by UEFA, because these clubs believe that they do not need UEFA for that. I think this deserves at least one chance."

"Although we have already talked about the loss of passion for football, I believe that the Super League has the opportunity to reverse that situation”, Kroos stated.