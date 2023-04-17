While Manchester United is widely considered as the biggest club in English football, some big talents decided to reject a move to Old Trafford during their careers.

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in world football. Their history, filled with titles and world-class talents, speaks for itself.

Old Trafford, popularly known as the Theatre of Dreams, is one of the most acclaimed stadiums in the world. The impact of Manchester United in British and European football is remarkable, therefore making it an attractive destination for players.

However, there are major talents who turned down the possibility of playing for United. These 21 players have their own reasons, but all of them have one thing in common: they passed on playing at Old Trafford.

Patrick Kluivert

In Sir Alex Ferguson’s autobiography, he mentioned his desire of bringing Dutch forward Patrick Kluivert to United in 1998. However, Kluivert decided to join FC Barcelona instead.

He would later reveal that he would’ve only played in Arsenal if he was set to move to the Premier League at the time. His son Justin also rejected a move to United in 2018; according to his father, he would’ve not gotten enough game time in Old Trafford.

John Obi Mikel

A young John Obi Mikel had to decide between Manchester United and Chelsea in 2005. The Nigerian, who was playing in Norway at the time, was even pictured in a United shirt, but decided to join Chelsea in the last minute.

Speaking to The Players Tribune, Mikel would later reveal that it was a fierce fight between both clubs. “You know what made my mind up? Chelsea had signed three other players from Nigeria along with me. They were staying with me at the house in London to keep me company,” Mikel recalled.

Aaron Ramsey

For Aaron Ramsey, it was a matter of who wanted him more in 2008. Arsenal and Manchester United were fighting for his services, but the Welsh midfielder would eventually join the London side.

"I went up there to see United’s facilities, and then I went to see Arsène Wenger," he told Sky Sports. “He did a lot to try and get me to this club. As a 17-year-old, flying out on a private jet to his hotel [Wenger was in Switzerland for the 2008 Euros] was surreal but I think I made the right decision. I just felt a bit more wanted by Arsenal and by the boss," Ramsey added.

Ronaldinho

United were winning the Ronaldinho race in 2003, and everything pointed to a big Premier League move for the Brazilian legend. However, his friend Sandro Rosell won the FC Barcelona elections and became president, so Ronaldinho decided to fulfill a promise.

“He had asked me if I would play in Barcelona when he won the election and became the president, and I said ‘Yes.' I was almost on my way to Manchester United and only the details needed to be put onto that deal. But at the last minute, Rosell called me to tell me they would win the election. That made everything happen fast,” Dinho told ESPN.

Arjen Robben

In 2004, Arjen Robben triggered a bidding war between the big European clubs. His form in Dutch side PSV Eindhoven was remarkable, and Manchester United was between the teams that were close to signing him.

United legend Rio Ferdinand, who’s now a TV pundit, revealed in social media a possible reason behind Robben’s decision to sign with Chelsea. “We should have signed him at Man United. I think he came to the training ground. He walked around and didn't like the smell, walked off and went to Chelsea,” Ferdinand wrote.

Paul Gascoigne

During the 1980s and 90s, Paul Gascoigne became a legend at both Tottenham and Rangers. However, in the late 80s, Gazza had a chance to join United, but because of his doubts about playing time he didn’t play at Old Trafford.

In a movie about Man United legend Bryan Robson, Gascoigne revealed that he didn’t see himself capable of getting into the starting XI with Robson and Neil Webb playing in his position. “There was Robson and Neil Webb, always together. I thought: I'm never going to get a game here,” he said.

Alan Shearer

After scoring 112 goals in 138 Premier League games for Blackburn Rovers, Alan Shearer was bound to a big transfer in 1996. Shearer was really close to joining United, having spoken with Sir Alex Ferguson, but he ended up joining his boyhood club Newcastle United.

“At one point, I was going to Manchester United. But then, I sat down and I got a call from Kevin Keegan who asked to see me a day or two later. And I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to go back to Newcastle’. It was the club I always supported and wanted to play for”, Shearer revealed to the BBC.

Frenkie de Jong

Don’t rule out a future Frenkie de Jong transfer to Old Trafford. Amidst the FC Barcelona delicate financial situation, the young Dutch midfielder has been linked to United many times in the last couple of years.

However, De Jong has rejected every kind of move, and wants to succeed in Barcelona. “Barcelona is the club of my dreams, so I plan to stay for many years,” Frenkie told the Daily Mail.

Gareth Bale

The Gareth Bale breakthrough at Tottenham Hotspur was brought up to the attention of big clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United. David Moyes, United manager at the time, revealed that the British club even offered more money to Bale, but the Welsh winger decided to join Los Blancos in 2013.

"I thought Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player. We did everything we could to try and get the player, but it was already a bit down the road with Real Madrid. I tried to hijack it. I tried to get him. Manchester United offered more money than Real Madrid to the player”, Moyes said to eirSport.

Eden Hazard

One of Europe’s rising stars in 2012, Eden Hazard had just finished a brilliant season in Lille, and he was ready for a big transfer. Hazard had to decide between Manchester United and Chelsea, but there was one key factor that made up his mind: the Blues winning the Champions League that season.

"I was in advanced contact with both clubs and I spoke to both coaches. I want to be playing in the Champions League every year. Initially, Chelsea were sixth and not qualified for the Champions League. But when they won the Champions League I said to myself, 'Why not Chelsea?'” he said upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kanté

Even though Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho called him at the time, N’Golo Kante picked Chelsea in 2016. The French had just won the Premier League with Leicester City, and had to choose red or blue.

However, Chelsea was always Kante’s first option. “I listened to Mourinho’s arguments about why I should move to United. But at that time I was hesitant between staying at Leicester or leaving for Chelsea. My discussions with them were already well underway. But when I spoke, I had a good feeling with Conte”, Kante told Sky Sports.

Jude Bellingham

Birmingham City’s decision to retire Jude Bellingham’s shirt number at only 17 years old surprised many people. Jude’s talent speaks for himself though, which is why every big club was after him in 2020.

In the end, Bellingham picked Borussia Dortmund, snubbing many clubs in the process, including Manchester United. "United made the biggest offer we received compared to Bayern, Dortmund, Leicester or other clubs like Wolves. We sat down and talked about how we could convince Bellingham. But Jude didn't make any decisions based on money,” former Birmingham CEO Dong Ren told Mundo Deportivo.

Sadio Mane

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sadio Mane revealed why he decided to join Liverpool in 2016 after a successful season with Southampton. The Senegalese forward, who won a Champions League at Anfield, recalled how close he was to a Manchester United move instead.

"I have to say, I was really close to going to Manchester United. I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead I thought, no, I want to go to Liverpool”, Mane said. He liked Jurgen Klopp’s project from the get go, and had his eyes set on Anfield.

Dimitri Payet

As a football player, sometimes you have to make decisions based more on the heart than the money. Dimitri Payet had to do exactly that in 2017, when he decided to go back home to France and sign with Marseille after a good stint at West Ham in the Premier League.

Payet told RMC Sport why, even though Man United and some other big clubs were after him, he decided to return home. "I'm not someone who lives with regrets. I made a choice, which was not just related to football but it was to family, to come back to Marseille,” he said.

Pedro

Jose Mourinho was the main name behind Pedro’smove to Chelsea in 2015. If it wasn’t for the Portuguese manager, he could’ve joined Manchester United, as it was the other big club interested in the Spaniard.

“He phoned me a few times and said he needed me to make the team stronger. He has won titles wherever he has been. I am really looking forward to playing under him and hopefully winning more titles," Pedro stated during his first day as a Chelsea player.

Álvaro Morata

In 2017, Manchester United launched a £52.4 million bid to Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata. Not only the Spanish club rejected the offer, but Morata himself decided to join Chelsea that summer.

“Antonio [Conte], Michael [Emenalo], Marina [Granovskaia], all of them called me this summer and there was no chance I wasn’t coming to Chelsea. They demonstrated to me that they really wanted me,” Morata told Sky Sports.

Toni Kroos

The Toni Kroos saga in 2014 was a heartbreaking one for Manchester United. Kroos revealed to the Daily Mail that he talked with Moyes at the time “about United's football plan, which convinced me.”

However, after Moyes got sacked in April, the move collapsed. The German midfielder would eventually join Real Madrid that summer.

Thomas Muller

The Bayern Munich legend became a world champion with Germany in 2014. Right after the World Cup, Thomas Muller was really close to signing with United. However, not only he didn’t join the British side but he signed many contract extensions with the Bundesliga giants, with his current deal going until 2024.

Muller told Merkur that Bayern didn’t want to sell him at the time, and he wasn’t interested in joining either. “Bayern clearly rejected the whole thing - despite this insane offer from United. [But it was a] huge vote of confidence from Bayern," the attacking midfielder said.

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid didn’t renew Sergio Ramos’ contract in 2021, and the list of possible destinations wasn’t short for one of the greatest center backs of all time. Ultimately, Ramos decided to stay in the elite, and had offers from big clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United were willing to hand Ramos a one-year deal worth £200,000 a week, with an option for a second season. However, the Spaniard declined United’s offer and decided to join PSG instead.

Erling Haaland

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer knew his Norwegian fellow countryman Erling Haaland from his early Molde days. Despite Solksjaer strongly advocating for his signature during his coaching years at Manchester, Haaland chose Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Unfortunately for United, they faced defeat once again in 2022 in the Haaland sweepstakes. Despite having the financial pole position compared to other clubs, the striker had concerns on United’s sporting project, according to ESPN. He would instead choose Manchester City, joining United’s rivals.

Cesc Fàbregas

After leaving the Premier League for Barcelona in 2011, Cesc Fàbregas expressed his desire to go back to English football. Since Arsenal didn’t approach him, Fàbregas pursued other options.

United was leading the race to sign him until a Jose Mourinho call changed everything. "To be honest, after I left the room with Mourinho I said, 'that’s it, I don’t need to talk to anyone else, I’m going to Chelsea.' What he told me, the team he wanted to make, what he thought of me, how he wanted me to play, this is what I wanted,” the Spaniard told Arsecast.