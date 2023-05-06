Troyes will face Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Troyes will receive Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday, May 7 for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

In the midst of several internal conflicts that have taken place in recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain will try in this Matchday to stay at the top of the standings and head their way to a new title in Ligue 1. The victory of Lens puts pressure on them since if they do not win, the difference would be reduced to only 3 points.

However, they have a good chance to win since their rivals will be Troyes, a team that is currently among the last places and very close to confirming their relegation. Although the game against PSG will be very difficult, and in another context a draw would have been nice, they will need a win if they want to avoid being relegated.

Troyes vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (May 8)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 8)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (May 8)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 8)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (May 8)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (May 8)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (May 8)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Troyes vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, TV5MONDE Latin America, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, TV5MONDE Latin America, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, TV5, beIN Sports Canada

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN, DAZN Fast+, DAZN1

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, TV5MONDE Latin America

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ NOW

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com

USA: Sling TV, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

