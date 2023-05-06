Troyes will receive Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday, May 7 for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Troyes vs PSG online in the US on Sling TV]
In the midst of several internal conflicts that have taken place in recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain will try in this Matchday to stay at the top of the standings and head their way to a new title in Ligue 1. The victory of Lens puts pressure on them since if they do not win, the difference would be reduced to only 3 points.
However, they have a good chance to win since their rivals will be Troyes, a team that is currently among the last places and very close to confirming their relegation. Although the game against PSG will be very difficult, and in another context a draw would have been nice, they will need a win if they want to avoid being relegated.
Troyes vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (May 8)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 8)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (May 8)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 8)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 8)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (May 8)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (May 8)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (May 8)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Troyes vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, TV5MONDE Latin America, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, TV5MONDE Latin America, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, TV5, beIN Sports Canada
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN Fast+, DAZN1
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: Star+, TV5MONDE Latin America
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ NOW
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
USA: Sling TV, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT