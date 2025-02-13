NFL News: Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger names the most underrated receivers he played with

Ben Roethlisberger is a Pittsburgh Steelers legend who played in the NFL from 20024 to 2021, always wearing the black and gold. Big Ben is considered one of the best quarterbacks of his generation and a remarkable reference of knowledge about the sport. Based on his career, the two-time Super Bowl champion selected the most underrated receivers he shared a team with.

Roethlisberger was a tremendous talent and a symbol of the Pittsburgh franchise, in a period in which he had glorious days and was selected six times to the Pro Bowl. Throughout his career he played with great receivers, and he had the opportunity to recognize them.

Some of the most recognized WRs to catch passes from Big Ben are Super Bowl MVP award winner Hines Ward or seven-time Pro Bowl Antonio Brown. One could even add Santonio Brown as another of the players who best duplicated the receiver-quarterback duo with Roethlisberger. But true to his style, the Steelers legend took the time to pick out the most underrated receivers of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Roethlisberger’s most underrated receivers

Roethlisberger surprised by naming two receivers who shared a team with him on the Steelers as the most underrated. The first is Jerritcho Cotchery. “I didn’t get to play with him enough, I would have liked to play with him a lot longer. He was a very good teammate, a very good receiver,” Big Ben said on his Footbahlin podcast.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Advertisement

“One of the ones that first came to mind, and maybe people disagree with me because he got a lot of credit, but maybe he should have gotten more, was Mike Wallace. He could run at full speed, he was such a weapon, he affected defenses even when he wasn’t catching passes. In my opinion he didn’t get the credit he deserved,” Roethlisberger reflected.

Advertisement

see also Ben Roethlisberger's net worth: How much money does the former NFL player have?

Cotchery and Wallace’s careers with the Steelers

Mike Wallace came to Pittsburgh after being a 3rd round draft pick from 2009 to 2012 and was one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL during that time. He played in the Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers and left the team as a free agent in 2013 to join the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

Cotchery, meanwhile, signed with Pittsburgh in 2011 after seven years with the New York Jets. Underrated according to Roethlisberger, the former Steelers receiver had his best season for Big Ben’s team in 2013 with 602 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2014, he joined the Carolina Panthers.