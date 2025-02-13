Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the WBA lightweight world champion, expressed concern over Mike Tyson‘s decision to face Jake Paul last November. In an interview with Lil Yachty on the podcast “A Safe Place,” Davis harshly criticized the legendary boxer’s entourage, stating they should not have allowed him to step into the ring.

“People that are around Mike Tyson shouldn’t let him fight,” Gervonta Davis said. “Because when you’ve been in a sport for so long, and you’re at that age, [there’s nothing] left in your tank to go in there.”

Davis speculated further, adding, “It was somebody like, ‘We can make some money, so let’s do this,’ and Mike Tyson was just okay with it. Jake Paul is a big guy, and he can hit. So, if he cracks you good… If you look at Mike Tyson now, he ain’t 100% recovered from that fight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davis’ concerns are supported by recent revelations. According to The Mirror, neither Jake Paul nor Mike Tyson were subjected to anti-doping tests before the fight, despite initial promises of strict testing. This revelation contradicts Paul’s earlier claims about implementing rigorous testing.

Mike Tyson: Health problems and lack of controls

Mike Tyson was already dealing with health issues before the fight, including a severe ulcer that required multiple blood transfusions. He later admitted he considered withdrawing from the fight for fear of legal consequences. “I was worried about getting sued… because I was like, God, they’re going to sue me if I don’t do this fight,” he confessed to Sean Hannity on Fox Nation.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson sits in his corner between rounds against Jake Paul during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Advertisement

Tyson also admitted that he doesn’t remember much of the fight. “I don’t remember the fight that much. I kind of blanked out,” he confessed to Fox Sports Radio. The lack of evidence and Tyson’s own statements about his health raise serious concerns about the legitimacy and safety of the fight.

Advertisement

see also Errol Spence issues strong warning to Canelo Alvarez about Terence Crawford

The importance of health in boxing

Tyson’s case underscores the importance of health and the responsibility of athletes’ entourages in making decisions related to their careers, especially in the later stages of their careers.