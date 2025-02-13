Logan Paul takes shot at Lionel Messi, proposes fight over energy drink feud

WWE star Logan Paul has challenged Lionel Messi to a boxing match as a potential resolution to their ongoing trademark dispute over their respective energy drinks. Paul’s proposal comes amid a legal battle between the two over branding rights, with the YouTuber-turned-wrestler suggesting he would drop his countersuit if the Argentine soccer icon agreed to step into the ring.

For context, Paul, along with business partner KSI, released PRIME hydration. The energy drink has had substantial success, becoming the official drink of UFC, LA Lakers, LA Dodgers and Messi’s former club Barcelona.

Last year, Messi released his own drink called Mas+, which had a similar package and branding to Paul’s PRIME. However, it was Messi’s camp who took legal action first, suing PRIME for “anti-competitive” behavior last October, alleging that they had tried to pressure them into changing their packaging. A month later, Prime countersued, accusing Mas+ of copying their design.

“Brother, you copied us. Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it and then we got sued. Hold on, wait, what?” Paul said in a video shared on his social media. “This ain’t justice. So we countersued, obviously.”

He continued, “If you can’t beat the best, you gotta be the best. But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment? All jokes aside, I will consider dropping this if Logan Paul vs Messi [gets made in] 2025. I’ll see you in the ring, brother.”

Messi is preparing for a new season with Inter Miami

While Messi hasn’t responded to the challenge, the Argentine star has been preparing for the start of the 2025 season with Inter Miami. During the preseason, he has scored two goals, against Club America and Olimpia, and he is expected to play on Friday against Orlando City SC.

This season, Messi and Miami, now coached by Javier Mascherano, will compete in several important tournaments, such as the FIFA Club World Cup, the Concacaf Champions League and more. The team is coming from winning the Supporters’ Shield last season, but they fell short in the playoffs, being eliminated in the first round by Atlanta United.

Paul has stepped into the ring against KSI and Floyd Mayweather, but the prospect of Messi doing the same appears highly unlikely. So, it seems the dispute will be resolved through legal means.

