The UEFA Champions League knockout phase is in full swing as the road to the ultimate glory reaches its crucial stages. Find out here how overtime works in Europe's biggest soccer tournament.

The 2022 World Cup break is part of the past, and the UEFA Champions League has once again taken center stage. Europe's most prestigious competition is reaching its hottest stages as the knockout phase is well underway.

Defending champions Real Madrid have taken a huge step in their intention to make it back-to-back titles, but a number of teams out there look ready to dethrone the Spanish giants.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, June 10, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. All previous rounds of the knockout stage have a two-legged playoff format, with the winner determined by aggregate score. But what happens if there's a tie?

UEFA Champions League overtime rules: Do away goals count?

Away goals are not the tiebreaker anymore. UEFA removed this rule last season in an effort to increase sporting justice, since on many occasions, the team with home field advantage ended up having less minutes to score away goals than its opponents. Therefore, if teams are tied on aggregate score, the game goes to extra time.

How does extra time work at the UEFA Champions League?

When a Champions League series is tied on aggregate, teams play two extra periods of 15 minutes each. If the draw persists after the overtime, the winner is determined by penalty kicks shootout. This tiebreaker system works for all Champions League knockout stage games, including the grand final.

Extra time in UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches