Recently, Aleksander Ceferin's schedule has been rather full. The Slovenian media now report that the president of UEFA allegedly lied on his resume about his previous work experience, which might lead to an inquiry.

Aleksander Ceferin was recently re-elected president of UEFA, as he faced no opposition. After being chosen as UEFA's seventh president for the first time in 2016, the Slovenian will continue in that role for another four years, all the way until 2027.

Ceferin took over as president in 2016 after Michel Platini stepped down after his suspension from the organization for ethical issues and subsequent appeal loss. During his second tenure, Ceferin successfully fought off the creation of a separate European Super League, and he will now preside over the implementation of a new Champions League structure beginning in the next season.

By 2025/26, teams will be required to spend no more than 70% of their income on player and staff pay, transfers, and agents' fees under new Financial Fair Play regulations, which the 55-year-old may devote more time to pursuing. Ceferin has also come to the Premier League's defense after it has been under fire from several quarters, notably La Liga president Javier Tebas, for its comparatively high expenditure on TV rights and transfers.

Could UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin face investigation for recent allegations?

In his home country of Slovenia, Aleksander Ceferin is in the spotlight after a critical profile of the UEFA president was published by the news site Prava. According to the report, Ceferin's position could be in jeopardy since he allegedly included misleading material on his resume.

On his CV, the Slovenian claims to have served as a director for the now-defunct NK Olimpija Bezigrad between 2006 and 2011, but Prava claims this is not the case. This, it is said, would have rendered him ineligible to become president of UEFA in 2016, a position he eventually won.

To be elected president of European football's governing body, one has to have served in a similar role before. So far, the article is the sole piece of evidence offered to argue against Ceferin, but the controversy around the case continues to grow.