The USMNT will take on Serbia and Colombia on the 25th and 28th of January respectively in the start of the 2026 cycle for the United States. Many on the roster will have to make their point as it could be their only chance.

The 2026 cycle is now officially underway for the USMNT, who currently are coach less, although questionable interim manager Anthony Hudson has been designated the task to manage 24 players, most of whom will be getting their first international cap.

The squad is broken down as follows: GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Unattached; 10/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad/ESP; 1/0), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 0/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 29/3), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg/NOR; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 37/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; 0/0), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 55/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 0/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 1/0), Alan Soñora (Unattached; 0/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 4/0)

FORWARDS (7): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 48/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 16/7), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough/ENG; 6/1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Odense/DEN; 0/0), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America/MEX; 0/0)

So, which of these 24 players has the most to prove in these two games for the USMNT where the focus will be on the individual rather than the collective whole? We have identified four players who need to prove their point on the USMNT.

Gaga Slonina

The Chelsea goalkeeper will most likely get his first caps for the USMNT. The wonderkid is already getting minutes at the Chelsea reserves and this is the start of the grooming process that will eventually and hopefully see Gaga Slonina become the USMNT starting keeper.

Sam Rogers

The Rosenberg defender has played 23 times for the Norwegian giant and scored 6 goals. Good in the air, the USMNT needs capable defenders and Sam Rogers could come out with a solid presentation card.

Alan Soñora

For out of club Alan Soñora not only is this camp an opportunity to finally get on the USMNT, but it is also the perfect chance to land a good contract in MLS, which is where Alan Soñora is hoping to sign. The former Independiente number 10 has shown modest skill and creative play in Argentina, he comes in as one of the camp's most hyped players.

Alejandro Zendejas

Getting Alejandro Zendejas to pick the USMNT over El Tri is step one, now it’s up to the Club America midfielder to keep up his end of the deal. Zendejas has been around, FC Dallas, Chivas, Necaxa, and now America where he has 12 goals in 39 games. The one time Mexican international can play on all sides of the midfield and could be a good role player for the US going forward.