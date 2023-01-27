The USMNT and Colombia clash on an International Friendly. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The USMNT host Colombia in an International Friendly. The game will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This is the beginning of the preparation for both teams towards the 2026 World Cup. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The match will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16, the USMNT have started a new process without Gregg Berhalter. Anthony Hudson has taken over as interim coach. Now, looking ahead to the next World Cup at home, the United States have no time to lose and that's why they are having a mini camp with many young players, especially from MLS.

Colombia didn't qualify for the last World Cup in a huge disappointment for such a great generation of players. Nestor Lorenzo took over last year as coach with the promise of bringing back this team to the big stage. It's also the start of a new era for the South American squad.

USMNT vs Colombia: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Colombia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

France: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

Greece: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

India: 6 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

Israel: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Morocco: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 1:30 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 8:30 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 4:30 AM (Sunday)

UK: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

United States: 7:30 PM

USMNT vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Colombia: Caracol TV, Caracol Play

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, PeacockTV, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, TNT USA