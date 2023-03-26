USMNT will receive El Salvador for the Matchday 6 of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

USMNT will play against El Salvador for the Matchday 6 of Group D in League A of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the last game of group D in this Concacaf Nations League. And as expected, the definition of the leadership of the group will be in the hands of Salvadorans and Americans, being relegated the third team in the zone, Grenada, after losing 7-1 against the United States team.

After that victory, the Americans reached 7 points, so a tie is enough for them to be the winners of the group. For El Salvador, who already have secured the second place, it only serves to win to be able to advance to the final phase. They have 5 points, and only victory would allow them to surpass USMNT's 7.

USMNT vs El Salvador: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (March 28)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 AM (March 28)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

USMNT vs El Salvador: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

International: YouTube, Facebook Live, Concacaf Official App

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TNT USA, UNIVERSO, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO NOW.

