USMNT take on Honduras at Allianz Field in Saint Paul for the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USMNT and Honduras meet in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. The home team wants to win after a tough loss against their ‘cousins’. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

USMNT have a ticket in hand to play in Qatar 2022, but nothing is certain for them yet as Mexico and Canada are very close to their spot in the standings. The recent defeat against Canada exposed the USMNT's lack of offensive strategy.

Honduras lost to El Salvador 0-2 at home and that defeat put an end to the team's dreams of playing in Qatar 2022. Honduras is officially eliminated from the qualifiers but they still have games to play.

USMNT vs Honduras: Date

USMNT and Honduras play for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Wednesday, February 2 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. The home team must find a way to improve their offense game or the other teams will realize their weakness.

USMNT vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs Honduras at the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022, USMNT and Honduras at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul on Wednesday, February 2, for the Third Round will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN Radio

