Uruguay U20 and Venezuela U20 meet today in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira. The Uruguay U20ans won a recent game, but the Venezuela U20ns are hungry after a loss. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Uruguay are one of the big favorites to win the U20 South American Championship, they won a recent game against Chile 3-0.

Venezuela suffered during their first U20 South American Championship game, they had serious offensive problems to play against Bolivia, that game was a 0-1 defeat.

Uruguay U20 vs Venezuela U20: Kick-Off Time

Uruguay U20 and Venezuela U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Tuesday, January 24 at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Austria: 10:00 PM

Bolivia: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Colombia: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 5:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Panama: 5:00 PM

Peru: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM

Uruguay U20 vs Venezuela U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol HD2, Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: Fanatiz International