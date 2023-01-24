Uruguay U20 and Venezuela U20 meet today in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira. The Uruguay U20ans won a recent game, but the Venezuela U20ns are hungry after a loss. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Uruguay are one of the big favorites to win the U20 South American Championship, they won a recent game against Chile 3-0.
Venezuela suffered during their first U20 South American Championship game, they had serious offensive problems to play against Bolivia, that game was a 0-1 defeat.
Uruguay U20 vs Venezuela U20: Kick-Off Time
Uruguay U20 and Venezuela U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Tuesday, January 24 at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Austria: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Colombia: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 5:00 PM
Germany: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Panama: 5:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 11:00 PM
United States: 5:00 PM
Uruguay U20 vs Venezuela U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol HD2, Caracol Play
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: Fanatiz International