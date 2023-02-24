Velez Sarsfield will receive Boca Juniors this Saturday, February 25 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
A very interesting game will take place on Matchday 5 of the Argentine League. On the one hand there will be Velez Sarsfield, a team that is currently in 14th position with 5 points and has not yet convinced with its game. Likewise, it is known that they are a complicated and tough team against whom you should not be overconfident.
Boca Juniors knows this very well and that is why they will go in search of the 3 points against an opponent that they know is difficult, especially at home. With 7 points, they are 5 behind the Lanus leaders, so victory would allow them to go up to 10 points and depending on what the "Granates" do, they could be very close to the top.
Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM
Croatia: 1:30 AM (February 26)
Israel: 2:30 AM (February 26)
Italy: 1:30 AM (February 26)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 AM (February 26)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (February 26)
Switzerland: 1:30 AM (February 26)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Premium
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: Mola TV, SportItalia
Mexico: Star+
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, VIX +