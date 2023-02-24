Boca Juniors will revisit Velez Sarsfield for Matchday 5 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Velez Sarsfield will receive Boca Juniors this Saturday, February 25 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

A very interesting game will take place on Matchday 5 of the Argentine League. On the one hand there will be Velez Sarsfield, a team that is currently in 14th position with 5 points and has not yet convinced with its game. Likewise, it is known that they are a complicated and tough team against whom you should not be overconfident.

Boca Juniors knows this very well and that is why they will go in search of the 3 points against an opponent that they know is difficult, especially at home. With 7 points, they are 5 behind the Lanus leaders, so victory would allow them to go up to 10 points and depending on what the "Granates" do, they could be very close to the top.

Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Israel: 2:30 AM (February 26)

Italy: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (February 26)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (February 26)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Premium

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Mola TV, SportItalia

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

USA: Fanatiz, Paramount+, VIX +

