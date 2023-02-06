Venezuela U20 take on Uruguay U20 today at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Venezuela U20 and Uruguay U20 meet today in the U20 South American Championship Final Round. This game will take place at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Venezuela U20 tied the first game of the final phase against Paraguay 1-1, that result was a good start for them but things fell apart during the game against Brazil, they lost 3-0.

Uruguay U20 are one of the big favorites after winning their first two games of the final phase against Colombia 1-0 and Ecuador 2-1. After this game the Uruguayans must play against Paraguay.

Venezuela U20 vs Uruguay U20: Kick-Off Time

Venezuela U20 and Uruguay U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Monday, February 6 at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Bolivia: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Colombia: 3:00 PM

Chile: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Panama: 3:00 PM

Peru: 3:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Venezuela U20 vs Uruguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Panama: Nex

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Uruguay: TCC

United States: Fanatiz International