Venezuela U20 and Uruguay U20 meet today in the U20 South American Championship Final Round. This game will take place at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Venezuela U20 tied the first game of the final phase against Paraguay 1-1, that result was a good start for them but things fell apart during the game against Brazil, they lost 3-0.
Uruguay U20 are one of the big favorites after winning their first two games of the final phase against Colombia 1-0 and Ecuador 2-1. After this game the Uruguayans must play against Paraguay.
Venezuela U20 vs Uruguay U20: Kick-Off Time
Venezuela U20 and Uruguay U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Monday, February 6 at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Colombia: 3:00 PM
Chile: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Panama: 3:00 PM
Peru: 3:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Venezuela U20 vs Uruguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Colombia: Caracol Play
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Panama: Nex
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Uruguay: TCC
United States: Fanatiz International