The Gunners are set to play the MLS All-Stars on July 19th in Washington DC. Former MLS goalie and USMNT star Matt Turner put his teammates through some MLS training.

Matt Turner is a former MLS alumni and USMNT World Cup veteran. Turner took an unlikely road to the Premier League and Arsenal, he was not drafted out of college or part of a MLS affiliate team, instead he earned his first professional contract as a walk-in trail.

Turner would eventually not only become one of the premier goalkeepers in MLS but he would slowly find his place as the starter for the USMNT. Tuner would earn a shock transfer to Arsenal in 2022 for a fee of $6 million, and since his move to the Gunners has improved greatly, although he is a back-up keeper reduced to cup games.

Turner has been made the focus point of the marketing campaign to promote the yearly MLS All-Star game that will see the best players in Major League Soccer take on Arsenal on July 19th from Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Matt Turner teaches Arsenal teammates the basics of MLS

In a social media video published by MLS and Arsenal, Turner is giving teammates Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli some lessons on MLS Tifo, DC United, and fellow USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman.

The MLS All-Star game is a yearly event that has changed formats many times, at one point having a typical East vs West format, but for well over a decade has been a strong international club playing against the best of the league. The All- Star game will also have the extra ingredient that the MLS All-Stars are set to be coached by England legend and current DC United boss Wayne Rooney.

"I’ve had a front-row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager," Rooney stated to MLS’ official website. "The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in D.C."