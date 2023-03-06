Violette AC will receive Austin FC for the first leg of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Violette AC will play against Austin FC this Tuesday, March 7 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 Concacaf Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League begins, the most important club tournament in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and the teams prepare for what will be a tough competition that has a very attractive prize: not only the possibility of being champions, but also to play the Club World Cup.

One of the main candidates to reach the final stages is Austin FC, a team that fought for the MLS title last season. Of course, that favoritism must be shown in this game. Their rivals Violette AC belong to Haitian leagues and will go in search of surprising.

Violette AC vs Austin FC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM

Haiti: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Violette AC vs Austin FC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Canada: OneSoccer

Haiti: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

International: CONCACAF GO, Bet365, Facebook Live, YouTube

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: Fox Sports 3 Cono Norte, Fox Sports App, Fanatiz Mexico

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com

