Vizela will receive leaders Benfica at Estadio do Vizela in Caldas de Vizela on the Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their second Liga Portugal and sixth overall meeting. Expectedly, Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; FC Vizela have not celebrated a victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 triumph for the Eagles at home at Estadio da Luz. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.
Vizela vs Benfica: Kick-off Time
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
Vizela vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 13, DAZN, Blue Sport
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com