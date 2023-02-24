Vizela and Benfica will clash off on Saturday at Estadio do Vizelain in the 22nd round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Vizela will receive leaders Benfica at Estadio do Vizela in Caldas de Vizela on the Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This will be their second Liga Portugal and sixth overall meeting. Expectedly, Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning five games so far; FC Vizela have not celebrated a victory to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 triumph for the Eagles at home at Estadio da Luz. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.

Vizela vs Benfica: Kick-off Time

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

Vizela vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 13, DAZN, Blue Sport

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com