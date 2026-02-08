Where to watch Benfica vs Alverca live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will square off against Alverca in the Matchday 21 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Benfica enter a critical Primeira Liga matchup with the pressure mounting after a disappointing draw against Tondela pushed them further off the pace and narrowed their margin in the Champions League race.

As Aguias need a quick response and they will go for the 3 points against an Alverca side stuck in mid-table, with little relegation danger but plenty of motivation to grab points and climb the standings.

When will the Benfica vs Alverca match be played?

Benfica play against Alverca in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, February 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Alverca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Alverca in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Alverca in the USA on Benfica TV INT.