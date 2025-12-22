Where to watch Benfica vs Famalicao live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will square off with Famalicao in the Matchday 15 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

A pivotal Primeira Liga clash could shape the race near the top of the standings, with Benfica entering third on 32 points, eight behind leaders Porto and three back of second-place Sporting in the Champions League hunt.

With little room for mistakes, As Aguias know victories are essential, but they’ll be challenged by a determined Famalicao side sitting three points behind Gil Vicente for the final continental qualification spot, giving both teams plenty at stake in this matchup.

When will the Benfica vs Famalicao match be played?

Benfica host Famalicao in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Monday, December 22, with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Famalicao: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Famalicao in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Famalicao in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT. and GolTV Espanol.