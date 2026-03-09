The hidden MLS ownership clause that makes Messi’s Inter Miami contract priceless

The impact of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami has been measured in sold-out stadiums, global attention and record commercial growth. Yet behind the headlines about goals and trophies, the financial structure of his contract continues to attract just as much curiosity.

He remains the highest-paid player in MLS, earning a reported $12 million base salary and more than $20 million in guaranteed compensation. But the Argentine star’s deal was never built solely around salary.

Still, the most intriguing element of the agreement may not appear on any salary guide. Buried within the structure of the deal is a clause that could give him something few players ever receive during their careers: a stake in the club he currently represents.

The ownership clause built into Messi’s Inter Miami deal

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, his agreement reportedly included a provision granting him percentage ownership in the club once he retires from professional soccer.

The franchise is currently controlled by ownership figures including Jorge Mas, Jose Mas and former England star David Beckham, but the clause opens the door for Messi to eventually join that group.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami looks on during a MLS match in 2026 (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Details about the exact size of his potential stake have never been publicly confirmed by the club or the league. However, executives connected to the organization have suggested the value tied to that ownership structure could reach at least $60 million per year, depending on how Messi’s contract and extension are structured through the end of the 2028–29 season.

The clause means his time in MLS could ultimately deliver value far beyond his playing salary. Instead of simply earning wages during his stay in Miami, the Argentine icon could transition into a long-term stakeholder within the club.

Why Inter Miami’s valuation makes the clause so valuable

The financial context surrounding Inter Miami helps explain why the ownership element of Messi’s contract is considered so significant. Before the Argentine arrived in South Florida, the franchise was valued at roughly $585 million in 2023.

Since then, the club’s global visibility and commercial reach have expanded dramatically. Recent estimates from Forbes place Inter Miami’s valuation at approximately $1.35 billion, reflecting the surge in sponsorships, merchandise sales and international exposure following his arrival.

That dramatic rise in value means any ownership percentage tied to Messi’s contract could become increasingly lucrative over time. In practical terms, the clause positions him to potentially remain part of Inter Miami’s long-term business future.