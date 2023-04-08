Al Feiha will face Al-Nassr in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Al Feiha will play against Al Nassr for Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The fight for the top spot in the Saudi Pro League is more interesting than ever, with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr fighting game by game for the lead. At the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo's team is in second place, only 1 point behind the leaders. But of course, such a small difference can be equaled or surpassed in a single Matchday.

Al Nassr will go in search of precisely that, and they have a good chance of getting the 3 points since their rivals will be Al Feiha, one of the weakest teams this season. They have just 24 points, which places them in 10th place of the standings, although just 7 points above Al Adalh, the last ones in the relegation zone. Of course, they will seek to obtain points to be able to get away from such uncomfortable places.

When will Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr be played?

The game for the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al Feiha and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Salman Sport City Stadium this Sunday, April 9 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel to watch Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr

This Matchday 23 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al Feiha and Al-Nassr will be broadcast all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on YouTube, Shahid.

