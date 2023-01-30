Algeria will play against Niger in what will be the 2022 African Nations Championship semifinal. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Algeria and Niger will face each other for the 2022 African Nations Championship semifinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

An interesting duel will take place in the semifinals of this African Nations Championship. On the one hand will be the locals Algeria, and one of the main candidates to win the title. They have one of the best squads in the tournament and also the advantage of playing at home. So far they have won all their games and hope to keep it up.

Their rivals will be the great revelation of this tournament. The Niger team was not among the main candidates to reach these instances, but so far its effectiveness cannot be questioned. They drew against Congo and then beat Cameroon 1-0 and Ghana 2-0, two World Cup teams. Now they are looking for a new surprise.

Algeria vs Niger: Date

The game for the semifinal of the 2022 African Nations Championship between Algeria and Niger will be played at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium this Tuesday, January 31 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Algeria vs Niger: Time by State in the US

ET:11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Algeria vs Niger

This semifinal game of the 2022 African Nations Championship between Algeria and Niger will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

