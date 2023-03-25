Argentina will host Curacao at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in another international friendly game designed to celebrate their World Cup title. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The World Cup title won in Qatar last December will continue to be celebrated with an international friendly game. On this occasion, Argentina will be hosting Curacao at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match.

[Watch Argentina vs Curacao online in the US on Fanatiz]

Argentina used their previous friendly game to have a more formal celebration. It was a 2-0 win against Panama in Buenos Aires that included a great free-kick goal by Lionel Messi. But the match itself was just an excuse to show off the World Cup trophy to the fans in a stadium.

There were over 80,000 people in attendance, although more than one million tried to get a ticket before they were sold out. It was a great opportunity to have a more organized party after the chaotic title parade they had in their return from Qatar three months ago. This is the chance for them to also travel to another place in the country.

When will Argentina vs Curacao be played?

Argentina will battle with Curacao in an international friendly game this Tuesday, March 28. The match will be played at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina vs Curacao: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Curacao in the US

The international friendly game between Argentina and Curacao will be available to watch or live stream on Fanatiz in the US.