Atlas will meet Guadalajara at Estadio Jalisco in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 Playoffs. Here’s how to watch this game on TV or live stream in the US.

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 is already in the playoffs. In this quarterfinals Atlas will open the series with Guadalajara at Estadio Jalisco. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Atlas vs Guadalajara online free in the US on Fubo]

Atlas won only one game in the first 11 matchdays, although they were able to play at their best lately. They are actually in a seven-match streak without losing. Their last game was a stunning 3-0 over Cruz Azul in the wild card round.

Guadalajara were one of the best teams in the regular season. Their consistency made them finish in the third place to appear in the draw directly in this round. They get to this game with four wins in a row.

When will Atlas vs Guadalajara be played?

Atlas will clash with Guadalajara in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Thursday, May 11. The game will be played at Estadio Jalisco.

Atlas vs Guadalajara: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Guadalajara in the US

The game between Atlas and Guadalajara in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.