Austin FC will play against CF Montreal in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada.

It will be a game between two teams looking to recover from a bad start. On the local side, Austin FC, they were surprised by St. Louis City SC, the team recently joined the league, who defeated them at home 3-2. That is why they will now look for their first points in their second game at home.

Montreal had a poor debut as well, being beaten 2-0 by Inter Miami. This will be their second game as visitors, and in it they will look for their first points in the MLS, knowing that they have some truly difficult rivals ahead.

When will Austin FC vs CF Montreal be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS between Austin FC and CF Montreal at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will be played this Saturday, March 4 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs CF Montreal

This 2023 MLS game between Austin FC and CF Montreal will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV.