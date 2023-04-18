Barcelona will play against Bolivar for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Barcelona will receive Bolivar in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Bolivar had a truly incredible start in this Copa Libertadores. Against all odds (and despite playing at home) they achieved a 3-1 victory against Palmeiras, one of the most important teams in Brazil. Of course, they want to continue on this path and for that there is nothing better than an away victory.

However, they don't have an easy game since their rivals will be Barcelona, one of the toughest teams in Ecuador, and that usually become very strong at home. In their first game, they lost 2-1 against Cerro Porteño, so they will be looking to get their first points in the competition.

When will Barcelona vs Bolivar be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Barcelona and Bolivar at the Banco Pichincha Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador will be played this Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Bolivar: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Bolivar

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Barcelona and Bolivar will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

