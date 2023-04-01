Brazil U17 take on Chile U17 today at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Brazil U17 and Chile U17 meet in the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. The Brazilians are big favorites but they couldn't win the first game. Here is all the detailed information about this U-17 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Brazil couldn't do anything to avoid a draw against the host team, Ecuador 2-2, at least they kept the Ecuadorians at bay to prevent them from scoring more goals.

Chile have five forwards available for the tournament, most of the U-17 players come from top teams like Colo-Colo, Universidad Catolica and O'Higgins.

When will Brazil U17 vs Chile U17 be played?

Brazil U17 and Chile U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship today, April 1 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. It is likely that the Chileans will have to defend from the first minute as the Brazilians will be looking to score an early goal.

Brazil U17 vs Chile U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Brazil U17 vs Chile U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Brazil U17 and Chile U17 at the Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil on Saturday, April 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus.