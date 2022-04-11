The other big tournament in South America is as prestigious as the Copa Libertadores, this tournament offers the same high level of play as other big tournaments.

The Copa Sudamericana is considered the second best tournament in South America and like the Copa Libertadores this tournament is organized by CONMEBOL. But this tournament is younger since it was founded in 2020. You can watch the Copa Sudamericana games live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The countries that have the most titles in the Copa Sudamericana are Argentina and Brazil (they also lead the Copa Libertadores) with 9 and 5 titles each, respectively. Ecuador is the third country with the most titles with a total of 2 titles.

The defending champion of the 2021 Copa Sudamericana is a brazilian team, Athletico Paranaense, they won against Red Bull Bragantino. Only three teams have two titles in the tournament, two from Argentina and one from Brazil.

What is the team with the most Copa Sudamericana titles?

The top of the records is tied between three teams, Boca Juniors 2 titles, Independiente 2 titles and Athletico Paranaense 2 titles. The first two mentioned are from Argentina, but the last time a team from that country won the Copa Sudamericana was in 2020 (Defense and Justice).

What is the team with the most losses in the Copa Sudamericana final?

Atletico Nacional (Colombia) have lost the final of the tournament three times, in 2002 they lost against San Lorenzo, twelve years later in 2014 against River Plate, and in 2016 against Chapecoense.

List of countries with most Copa Sudamericana titles