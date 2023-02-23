USA U17 will take on Canada U17 in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship. The game will be played at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Concacaf U17 championship will have a fantastic semifinal between USA U17 and Canada U17. This game will take place at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

USA U17 have been completely unstoppable in the tournament. The group stage was an easy path for them winning their three games there, but they were able to get even better in the knockout part. In the round of 16 they defeated the Dominican Republic 7-0 before beating the hosts Guatemala 5-3 in a crazy quarterfinal. This last victory granted the United States a trip to the Peru U17 World Cup.

Canada U17 also had a great run so far. They won two of their three matchups of the group, although they remained perfect from then on. The round of 16 had the Canadians with a 3-0 over Haiti and then repeating that score against Puerto Rico. There is only a 1-0 loss in their journey, which was vs the United States. This country secured a ticket to the World Cup as well.

When will Canada U17 vs USA U17 be played?

Canada U17 will battle with USA U17 in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship this Friday, February 24. The game will be played at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala.

Canada U17 vs USA U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Canada U17 vs USA U17 in the US

The game between Canada U17 and USA U17 in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, and Fox Sports 2.