Chile U17 take on Colombia U17 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chile U17 lost during their first group game against Brazil 3-0, that loss was tough but they came back and won 2-0 against Uruguay who are considered favorites.

Colombia U17 are winless and so far their only good result was a draw against Uruguay 0-0, the most recent game for the Colombians was a loss against tournament host Ecuador 0-4.

When will Chile U17 vs Colombia U17 be played?

Chile U17 and Colombia U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship on Wednesday, April 5 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. The Colombians need an urgent win, but the Chileans after winning against a favorite are inspired and ready to win another game.

Chile U17 vs Colombia U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Chile U17 vs Colombia U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Chile U17 and Colombia U17 at the Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil on Wednesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus.