The CONMEBOL Libertadores is a top tournament in South America, listed as the best tournament on the continent. The tournament has been dominated by two countries with 46 titles won by them.

The Copa Libertadores is a big tournament that takes place in South America with the best teams in the region. CONMEBOL is the organization behind this soccer tournament, the teams play during the qualifying stages, group stage and knockout stage. You can watch the Copa Libertadores games live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The dominion of the Copa Libertadores is led by two countries, Argentina and Brazil. Those countries have the largest number of tournament winning teams, with the Argentine teams having won the biggest number of titles with 25 and Brazil with 21.

Other countries such as Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay are not even close to half the titles that the teams from Argentina and Brazil have won. But every year the teams from other countries are playing better than before.

What is the team with the most Copa Libertadores titles?

Club Atletico Independiente (Argentina) have won the Copa Libertadores 7 times, all the finals that Independiente played in the tournament were victories (The most dominant teams in Copa Libertadores). It is a perfect record that includes a winning streak of 4 titles in a row from 1972 to 1975 and a back-to-back from 1964 to 1965.

Another Argentine team, Boca Juniors has six Copa Libertadores titles. They last won the tournament in 2007 against Gremio 5-0 in two legs. The last time Boca Juniors reached the final was in 2018 and they lost to River Plate in a controversial tournament that ended in Madrid, Spain.

What is the team with the most losses in the Copa Libertadores final?

America De Cali (Colombia) has a record of four final games lost in the Copa Libertadores, they established a losing streak from 1985 to 1987 and lost another final in 1996. Four other teams (Deportivo Cali, Cobreloa, Newell's Old Boys and Barcelona SC ) have lost two finals each.

List of countries with most Copa Libertadores titles