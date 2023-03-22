Club America will play a friendly game against Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park, in California, United States. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The international competitions going on this week give clubs some days of rest in their leagues, but friendly games are a good way to stay in shape. That’s why Club America will clash with Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park, in California, United States. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel.

[Watch Club America vs Santos Laguna online free on Fubo]

Club America get to the break in a great way as a title contender in Mexico. They are eight points behind the leaders Monterrey, although they are in the second place. Their recent run has them with two wins a row including a 4-2 away victory against Guadalajara.

It has been way too inconsistent the season for Santos Laguna so far. They weren’t able to get into a rhythm at any point, so it makes sense they are right in the middle of the standings. Their latest streak counts for only two triumphs in the last nine matchdays.

When will Club America vs Santos Laguna be played?

Club America will take on Santos Laguna in a friendly game this Thursday, March 23. The game will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park, in California, United States..

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna in the US

The friendly game between Club America and Santos Laguna will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.