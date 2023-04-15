Corinthians will face Cruzeiro for the Matchday 1of the 2023 Brasileirao. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Corinthians will play against Cruzeiro in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Brasileirao. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A new season of the Brasileirao begins and the teams prepare for what will be a tough year, after what were always so demanding local championships. This tournament will return to the first division of two historic Brazilian teams, one of which will play this game.

Cruzeiro returns to the highest division of Brazilian soccer and now they will seek to return to the good times in which they fought for titles and qualified for international Cups. Their rivals will be Corinthians, an always tough team that will surely fight well up in the standings.

When will Corinthians vs Cruzeiro be played?

The Matchday 1 game of the 2023 Brasileirao between Corinthians and Cruzeiro will be played at the Arena de Sao Paulo this Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Corinthians vs Cruzeiro: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Corinthians vs Cruzeiro

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 Brasileirao between Corinthians and Cruzeiro will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: Globo TV Internacional (Americas), Premiere 2, ViX.