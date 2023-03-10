Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM meet on Matchday 11 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

A classic rivalry in Mexico is back when Cruz Azul host Pumas UNAM. The long awaited duel of Matchday 11 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on FuboTV]

After the arrival of Tuca Ferreti as new coach, Cruz Azul suffered one of the biggest upsets of the season losing last week at Mazatlan. The defeat was just incredible considering Mazatlan had no victories in Clausura 2023. However, Cruz Azul are still in the mix to clinch a berth for the finals, but, they have no margin of error.

Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM could be up for a coaching change very soon. This is the last opportunity for Rafael Puente del Rio following a loss at home against Puebla. If Pumas want a place in the Liguilla, things won't be easy because they have left very tough rivals on their schedule such as Pachuca, Toluca, America and Monterrey.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-Off Time

The match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 11 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Pumas UNAM visit Cruz Azul and the rivalry matchup will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision and Univision NOW.