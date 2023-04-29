Cruz Azul take on Santos Laguna at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. The last two weeks have been bad for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna online free in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul lost two consecutive games against Chivas and America in what was the end of a good winning streak that could take them higher in the standings. Until now Cruz Azul are in the 8th spot of the standings.

Santos Laguna are struggling to climb spots, they are in the 11th spot in the table with three losses, a win against Monterrey and a draw against Necaxa.

When will Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna be played?

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 29 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. It is likely that the home team will take advantage of this game to break the losing streak.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday, April 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.