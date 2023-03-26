Cuba take on Guadeloupe today at Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cuba and Guadeloupe meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba. The home team almost has their safe spot for the next stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Cuba won a recent game against Barbados 1-0 in what was their fourth win against a group rival, they have a winning record of 4-0 and 12 points. They will play at the Gold Cup with a direct bye or at the prelims.

Guadeloupe want to steal the first spot of the standings to avoid the Gold Cup prelims, they have nine points but Antigua and Barbuda also have 9 points.

When will Cuba vs Guadeloupe be played?

Cuba and Guadeloupe play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League today, March 26 at Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba. This will be one of the tightest games of the day.

Cuba vs Guadeloupe: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Cuba vs Guadeloupe in the US

This game for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, Cuba and Guadeloupe at the Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba on Sunday, March 26, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and VIX+.