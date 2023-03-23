Canada will take on Curacao at Stadion Ergilio Hato on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

This part of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League is nearing its end before the final four is confirmed. On Matchday 5, Canada will clash with Curacao at Stadion Ergilio Hato. Find more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Curacao vs Canada online free on Fubo]

Canada were the revelation of the World Cup qualifiers. Their first place showed all their growth, but they weren’t able to repeat the success in Qatar. The first-round elimination after three losses was a hard hit, although the talent is there. The Canadians also beat this opponent 4-0 in June.

Curacao got to their last match below their two rivals of the group. They clearly started as the main underdogs, but at least they were able to get a win. The 2-1 victory they earned visiting Honduras could spark some confidence to finish in the best possible way.

When will Curacao vs Canada be played?

Canada will visit Curacao on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League this Saturday, March 25. The game will be played at Stadion Ergilio Hato.

Curacao vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Curacao vs Canada in the US

The game between Curacao and Canada on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, and Paramount+ are the other options.