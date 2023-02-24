Al-Nassr will visit Damac in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Damac and Al-Nassr will face each other at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium for Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The fight for first place in the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League is more interesting than ever. Three teams are at the top and all of them have a chance to finish as leaders. One of them is exactly Al-Nassr, who currently has 40 points, the same as Al-Shabab and one less than Al-Ittihad.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's team is one game down (the other two teams have already played their Matchday 18 game), so with the win they could be sole leaders. For this they must beat Damac, who are not coming in the best way, with just one victory in their last 5 games.

When will Damac vs Al-Nassr be played?

The game for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Damac and Al-Nassr will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium this Saturday, February 25 at 10:30 AM (ET).

Damac vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Damac vs Al-Nassr

This Matchday 18 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Damac and Al-Nassr be broadcast for all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on Shahid and Twitch.

