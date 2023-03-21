France will host Netherlands for Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

France will receive Netherlands in what will be the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group B. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the most interesting games that Matchday 1 will have, because it will be between two candidates to qualify and win the Euro. On one side will be the Netherlands, who come from a painful World Cup elimination against Argentina, where despite obtaining a 2-2 after going 2-0 down on the score, they were eliminated on penalties.

Something similar happened to France, although in their case it was in the final of that World Cup and against the same rival. First they lost 2-0 and managed to draw. Then 3-2 and again they managed to tie. But on penalties, the Argentines were better. Both want a second chance and for that there is nothing better than starting a process with victory.

When will France vs Netherlands be played?

This Euro Qualifiers match between France and Netherlands that will take place at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France will be played this Friday, March 24 at 3:45 PM (ET).

France vs Netherlands: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch France vs Netherlands

France and Netherlands will play this Euro Qualifiers match and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: VIX+.

