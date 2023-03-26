Guatemala will face French Guiana for the Matchday 6 of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Guatemala and French Guiana will face each other in what will be Matchday 6 of Group D in League B of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Guatemala vs French Guiana online free on Fubo]

It is the most transcendental game that group D of League B will have since here it will be defined who will be the leaders, and who will be in second place. Together with the game that Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago will play, these will be the most interesting games that will have the final Matchday of this League B.

On the one hand there will be French Guiana, who have the chance to make history with what would be promotion to League A. They have 11 points, 1 more than Guatemala, so a draw would be enough to achieve the feat. The Guatemalans know they need to win but they have the advantage of playing this final Matchday at home.

When will Guatemala vs French Guiana be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Guatemala and French Guiana that will take place at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, in Guatemala City, Guatemala will be played this Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Guatemala vs French Guiana: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs French Guiana

Guatemala and French Guiana will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

