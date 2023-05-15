Inter take on AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Inter and AC Milan meet in the 2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. I Rosseneri are willing to do anything to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Inter vs AC Milan online free in the US on Fubo]

Inter were lethal during the first semifinals game, they scored two early goals and the rest of the game was defending the result. They will likely only defend early on during the Leg 2 game.

AC Milan couldn't do anything to score a goal during the first leg game, they had 58% ball possession but that wasn't enough, just 2 of 13 shots on target.

When will Inter vs AC Milan be played?

Inter and AC Milan play for the 2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May 16 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. This will be the heaviest game of the semifinals.

Inter vs AC Milan: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan in the US

This game for the 2023 UEFA Champions League, Inter and AC Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano on Tuesday, May 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW, CBS, Univision, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, TUDN App.