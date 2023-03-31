LA Galaxy will face Seattle Sounders for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The locals have had a very bad start to this 2023 season. In the first game, Los Angeles Galaxy were to face Los Angeles FC in the City Derby, a game that was finally postponed due to bad weather conditions. That's why they have one less game, but in the 4 they played they haven't even been able to win.

So far there have been 3 draws and one defeat, which leaves them with just 3 points, little for a team that seeks to fight at the top. And as if that were not enough, in this Matchday 6 they must face one of the best teams in the Western Conference. With 10 points, the Seattle Sounder are in second place, and are looking to keep adding to get closer to leaders St. Louis City SC.

When will LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California will be played this Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders

This 2023 MLS game between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

