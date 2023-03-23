Martinique will clash with Costa Rica at Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 5 could be decisive for plenty of teams in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. This applies to Martinique battling with Costa Rica at Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Martinique vs Costa Rica online free on Fubo]

Martinique are one of the national teams that don’t have a chance to be in the final four. Having just one point in three games means they are already eliminated because they only have one match to go. However, they are still playing for the second place that would qualify them for the Gold Cup.

Costa Rica can be the leaders of group B if they have a perfect finish. They are currently four points behind Panama with only one win in two matchdays, but they control their own destiny. The Costa Ricans must avoid a defeat to stay in contention.

When will Martinique vs Costa Rica be played?

Martinique will receive Costa Rica on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League this Saturday, March 25. The game will be played at Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker.

Martinique vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Martinique vs Costa Rica in the US

The game between Martinique and Costa Rica on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN App, TUDN.com, and Paramount+ are the other options.